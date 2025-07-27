Anson Capital Inc. Takes $2.52 Million Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF makes up 2.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.38% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FFLC opened at $50.52 on Friday. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $37.32 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

