Anson Capital Inc. Sells 9,006 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

