one8zero8 LLC Raises Stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

one8zero8 LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 53.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 73.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SCCO opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

