one8zero8 LLC Purchases 2,999 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

one8zero8 LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 807.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.87. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp Cuts Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

