Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lessened by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $209.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $209.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.46.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.