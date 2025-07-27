AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW) Shares Sold by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF makes up 4.1% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 103,950.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 190.5% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000.

Shares of SEPW opened at $30.61 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

