one8zero8 LLC Boosts Position in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC)

one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 85,425 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $706.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

