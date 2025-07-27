Anson Capital Inc. Sells 4,293 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

