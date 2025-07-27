Anson Capital Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:FFDI)

Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:FFDI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 175,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,687,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF (FFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio of developed markets ex-US equity securities selected based on fundamental factors.

