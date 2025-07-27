Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 311 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,728 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

