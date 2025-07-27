Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 8,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

