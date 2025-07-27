Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 559,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.58.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

