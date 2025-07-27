Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 1,750 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,316,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AMGN opened at $306.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $340.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

