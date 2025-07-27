AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Trading 5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $45.74. Approximately 15,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 102,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

