one8zero8 LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

one8zero8 LLC cut its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT accounts for approximately 1.6% of one8zero8 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. one8zero8 LLC owned about 0.13% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,482,000 after buying an additional 4,263,097 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 145.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.