ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 106,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 224,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 62,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of ON stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

