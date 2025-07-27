GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,254 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after buying an additional 153,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,036,000 after buying an additional 2,612,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $52.57 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.