one8zero8 LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

one8zero8 LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.2%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average is $165.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

