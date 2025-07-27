one8zero8 LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

one8zero8 LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $71.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,588 shares of company stock worth $22,415,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

