LPL Financial LLC Sells 50,853 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,853 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $669,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $449.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

