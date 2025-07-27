LPL Financial LLC Sells 64,787 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $768,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $289.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

