QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $130,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

