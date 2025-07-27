Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $224.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

