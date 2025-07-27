UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 2nd Largest Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,207,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises about 4.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.73% of UBS Group worth $1,688,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE UBS opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

