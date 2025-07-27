Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 162 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Waste Management by 17.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,932,000 after buying an additional 39,458 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WM opened at $229.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

