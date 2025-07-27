Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys 33,329 Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,329 shares during the quarter. Oklo comprises approximately 0.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Oklo worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oklo by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,154 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $14,798,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the first quarter worth $11,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $9,008,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $5,447,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Daiwa America raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Oklo Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

