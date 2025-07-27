Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $160.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.75 billion, a PE ratio of 690.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,563,250. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

