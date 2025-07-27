Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,179,000 after purchasing an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,513,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,218,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 609,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,214,000 after acquiring an additional 308,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

