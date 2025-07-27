Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,180.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,209,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

