Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 37,459 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 332,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 266,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 18,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $135,103.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,820.80. The trade was a 59.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

