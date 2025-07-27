Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SDY opened at $139.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.16.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

