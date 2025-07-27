Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tri Continental by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Tri Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tri Continental by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Tri Continental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TY stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Tri Continental Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

