Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

