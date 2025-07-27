Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
