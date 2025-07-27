29 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. NVR accounts for 0.3% of Tikehau Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,791.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7,343.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,389.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

