Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $8.20 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 928,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,077,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 881,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.