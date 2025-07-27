Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,934 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

NYSE PSF opened at $20.43 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

