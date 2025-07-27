Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $203.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average of $192.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

