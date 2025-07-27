Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.24. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

