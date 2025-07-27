TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,134 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after buying an additional 231,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after buying an additional 294,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

NYSE TSM opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

