Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $43,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,045,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,039,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,426,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,106,000 after acquiring an additional 280,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of RSG opened at $245.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.