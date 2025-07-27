First National Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

