FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) is Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises 3.0% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.39% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 180.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 77,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 734,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 347,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 1.9%

RDVI stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.