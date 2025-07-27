Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 237.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.55.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8%

BA opened at $233.02 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $235.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85. The stock has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

