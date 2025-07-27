Clean Harbors (CLH) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Clean Harbors to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Harbors and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $5.89 billion $402.30 million 32.59 Clean Harbors Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 29.37

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Clean Harbors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 2 7 1 2.90 Clean Harbors Competitors 326 1128 1919 135 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clean Harbors and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Clean Harbors presently has a consensus price target of $259.70, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Clean Harbors’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 6.58% 15.47% 5.38% Clean Harbors Competitors -97.44% -458.24% -3.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Harbors’ rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

