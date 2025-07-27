Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 3,575 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,024 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 607,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,403,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,255,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,330 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

