Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,692,000 after buying an additional 62,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,272,000 after buying an additional 91,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $454.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $455.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.59. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.