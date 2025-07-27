Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 2.8% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $434.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $434.87. The company has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

