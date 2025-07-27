Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,619 OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $46.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.