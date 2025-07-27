Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $122,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam increased its position in Paramount Global by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.6%

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.